VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) – A quiet street in Vine Grove, Kentucky, lit up with police sirens, flashing lights, cheers and chants Friday afternoon. More than a dozen friends and co-workers surprised John Goff with a welcome home parade.
After battling COVID-19 for 108 days, Goff was released from a hospital Thursday. The 37-year-old father sat in a wheelchair on his front porch and smiled under a face mask as friends drove by his house honking and cheering.
"Oh, this was wonderful. Did not expect that at all," Goff said. His voice is raspy; he still needs help breathing; and he lost around 100 pounds during his hospital stay.
Most of the people in the parade were nurses, doctors and mental health professionals who care for inmates in Kentucky's prisons.
"We just want him to know how much we care about him," said Sharolyn Richardson, a participant in the parade and Goff's co-worker. "To us, he is a hero, and he deserves a hero’s welcome."
Goff contracted COVID-19 while working at Green River Correctional Complex, where the virus spread like wildfire in April and May. Weeks before the virus hit the prison, he had been assigned to his new role as health services administrator. Richardson said Goff was so dedicated to protecting the inmates and his team.
"This virus is so real. Here we have a man in his 30s that almost lost his life because of this," she said. "And I know he was careful. I know he wore his PPE. I know he did all those things, and still look what happened."
Goff drove himself to the emergency room in April, and he wasn’t cleared to go home until nearly four months later.
"I’m so thankful to be back home," he said. "I want to say thank you to my family and friends. I love you all. You mean a lot to me. So thankful to work for such a great company, WellPath."
Goff was put on a ventilator several times while in the hospital. Richardson got choked up talking about how much the team cared for Goff and supported him, even though they couldn't be with him in the hospital.
"He was by himself. That was an enormous struggle that he was going through by himself," she said. "His poor wife couldn’t even see him, just through FaceTime. But he continued to fight."
Richardson said it’s "a slap in the face" and frustrating to hear some people not take the virus seriously.
"Or they think it’s a hoax. Or they think it can’t happen to them," she said. "It’s so real, and John is that example of how real this is and what this can cost people if they don’t take this seriously."
Goff still has a long way to go in his recovery, but he said he looks forward to getting stronger and eventually going back to work.
"My message is: We must continue to do the proper things to prevent the spread," he said. "It is a serious matter. Face mask, social distancing, washing your hands. All those are very important. I’m lucky to be alive."
