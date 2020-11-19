LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly through Hardin County, which reported more than 100 cases reported Thursday.
Hardin is one of 112 counties throughout Kentucky that are in the red zone, which denotes a "critical" spread of the virus, according to new data from the Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, the county is reporting 75.2 daily cases of the virus per 100,000 residents.
To help provide a clear picture of the virus' spread through the community, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing for the first time during this recent surge.
"I think the testing just shows us what's already out there," said Terrie Burgan with the health department. "Again, COVID-19 is widespread in our communities, and because we are doing testing we are identifying that more readily."
Lincoln Trail health officials are emphasizing the importance of receiving a flu vaccine during this spike in COVID-19 cases. The department is offering free flu shots from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Hardin, Marion and Nelson counties. Appointments are required.
For more information, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department's Facebook page.
