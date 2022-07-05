LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County is in the red "high" zone for COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky's COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state's 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department, which serves Hardin County, said it should serve as a reminder for businesses to utilize measures learned through the pandemic, such as work from home.
"That was one positive that has come out of the COVID experience," said Melissa Phillips, who works with the health department. "This technology has allowed us to still gather, you know, to still conduct business even if we can't be face to face."
Phillips added that getting kids under the age of 5 vaccinated is the next step to further protecting families from COVID-19. The heath department has ordered a supply of shots, which it expects to arrive soon.
Other local counties in the red zone include Woodford, Fayette, Grayson, Hart and Larue.
Residents who live in red zones are encouraged to wear a mask indoors when in public and to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Officials also said residents should get tested if they have symptoms, stay home when sick, limit indoor in-person gatherings, reduce the size of gatherings, social distance and consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities.
Jefferson County is currently in the orange "medium" zone.
According to Kentucky's COVID-19 dashboard and daily report, there were 10,191 new cases of COVID as of Monday, July 4, with 38 additional deaths related to the virus. The state's positivity rate is 15.75%.
