LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 testing becomes more accessible, many people are experiencing long wait times to get results.
Some people have told WDRB News that they've waited more than two weeks for test results. That wait time surpasses the recommended 14-day quarantine period.
Health professionals said the long waits are largely due to a complicated testing process that can be lengthy, depending on the platform.
"In some cases, you may have the equipment to run the test, but you may not have swab that goes with it, the reagents, the testing kits," said Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious disease specialist at Norton Healthcare. "There’s a lot more complexity to testing than people generally understand."
Testing sites are using a variety of platforms, and the majority of tests have to be sent to a lab for a sample to even get results. That exchange of equipment, materials and information is a big reason why many have waited for long periods of time for results, especially considering the overwhelming amount of people getting tested.
"That’s really put a strain on health systems and labs as well," Schulz said.
Schulz said delayed results present problems, including people breaking quarantine without results regardless of what the outcome could be. Long wait times could also be contributing to a rise in cases, he added.
"If you wait too long to get the information back, it ceases to be as useful in terms of your own health or transmission to other people and protection of others," Schulz said.
Rapid testing, which allows a patient to receive results in as little as 15 minutes, is a great solution to those problems, doctors said. However, rapid testing sites are few and far between.
Health care providers said the testing process is improving every day.
"It’ll need to be like other things that we do eventually where, for the most part, you’re able to get a sample collected and get a result in a 24- to 48-hour period," Schulz said. "All that needs to happen, and I’m confident that it will."
