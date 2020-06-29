LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More restrictions are set to lift in Kentucky starting Monday, June 29.
Bars and restaurants can now open at 50% capacity in the state. Bars that do not serve food can open as well. Bars that do not serve food have been closed since mid-March. Venues and event spaces can also open at 50% capacity.
Swimming pools can open at limited capacity and all guests must practice social distancing. Youth sports can also increase participation levels.
Gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed. Limited visitation at assisted living and personal care homes can also resume. Group activities involving 10 people or less, communal dining and off-site appointments will be permitted at assisted living and personal care homes as well. For families with a relative at a nursing home or an one of the state's Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities, visitation will resume on July 15.
Kentucky Kingdom is scheduled to reopen with updated health and safety measures. Guests must have their temperature checked at the gate. Masks are encouraged, but not required and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the park. Social distancing is a priority and markers have been set up in queue areas. Some ride seats will be blocked off to provide space between riders. Only a handful of water attractions will be open, but the rest of Hurricane Bay will open on July 3.
