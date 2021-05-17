LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Kentucky’s mask mandate ending in June, retailers throughout the commonwealth are having to make some tough decisions, and individual business will be left to decide their own masking policies.
Whitney Powers of Garden Girl Foods in Louisville said she has required employees and customers to wear masks since she opened several months ago.
"Making everyone feel comfortable is always our No. 1 goal," Powers said.
But with the mask mandate ending next month, Powers said she will be loosening that policy.
"Luckily, all of my staff has been vaccinated right now," she said. "After June 11, they have the choice to wear the mask or not wear the mask, as well as any customers."
Powers is not alone in having to make that call. Starting June 11, businesses across the state will be free to set their own mask requirements.
"Please respect that," Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday. "Again, that's their business. If they want to require wearing masks, they can."
Some retailers are already announcing their plans.
Kroger, for example, is keeping its current policy of masks for everyone in place — for now.
"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, state and local orders, the CDC’s latest guidance and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," spokesperson Erin Grant said in an email.
At Walmart and Target, there are now no masks required for customers or employees who are fully-vaccinated. Face coverings continue to be recommended for those who are not vaccinated.
"We expect we'll see kind of a hodge-podge of stores doing different things," said Steve McClain of the Kentucky Retail Federation, adding that he's not aware of any stores in the state requiring proof of vaccination.
"Retailers are understandably hesitant to do that."
Powers, of Garden Girl Foods, agreed.
"No one can be the police — the vaccination police," she said.
Powers said she hopes everyone respects the decisions that others make.
"Whether people want to wear a mask or they don't want to wear a mask, it's more about the respect factor," she said.
