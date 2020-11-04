LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of its reopening plan despite coronavirus hospitalizations in the state reaching a new high since the start of the pandemic.
After being reelected on Tuesday, Holcomb on Wednesday dispelled rumors of him shutting down the state and telling all of its school districts to resume virtual learning. Indiana moved to Stage 5, the final phase of its reopening plan, in late September.
"We've seen some language out there that says we're shutting the state down," Holcomb said. "False, 100% no truth to that whatsoever. We also saw some information that said our schools were going to go 100% virtual as of today — again, false, 100% not true."
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported an additional 3,756 cases on Wednesday and 25 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. The new deaths reported Wednesday bring Indiana's death toll to 4,224 since the start of the pandemic.
On Monday, health officials said Indiana's hospitals were treating 1,867 patients for the virus. That's the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing reports on hospitalizations in the spring.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, expressed concern over the rising hospitalizations. She said the state is constantly monitoring medical resources, including hospital beds and ventilators.
"Perhaps the greatest strain right now is on our hospital workforce, which is in the ninth month now of responding to this pandemic and facing the greatest patient load yet," Box added.
A total of 191,764 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 8.7%. The positivity rate in Harrison County is 6.4%, Floyd County is 8.1%, Clark County is at 8.7%, Scott County is at 6.9% and Washington County is at 9.8%.
As of Wednesday, 1,748,496 unique individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health continues to offer free drive-thru testing sites in all parts of the state. To find a testing site near you, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
