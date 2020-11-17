LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial is back on after being put on hold when two participants suffered neurological issues.
Researchers at IU Health said about 3,000 Hoosiers signed up to be part of the trial. Around 200 people received the first of two doses.
Officials hope to test the vaccine on about 1,500 Hoosiers.
Joe Morris, 79, of Bloomington, Indiana, said he volunteered for the trial because he misses going about his everyday life.
"I feel that it is the very thing that a person of my age can do to help change things and get my children back to work, my grandchildren back to school and be able to enjoy the things I've always taken for granted," he said.
It'll be at least two months before there is enough data to evaluate the vaccine's effectiveness and safety.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.