LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Doug Willis has no idea when, where or how he caught COVID-19. He was hospitalized with the respiratory disease in March.
"All I did was work and go home," he said. "... I couldn't breathe; you know, just a cough that started to develop. ... I didn't realize how sick I was until I got to that hospital."
The practice of contact tracing, or finding and monitoring people who have been in close contact with infected individuals, is beginning in Louisville through local company Lacuna Health. The goal of contact tracing is to give others the answers Willis didn't get and help stop the spread of the virus as businesses and services begin to reopen throughout the city.
"It can be really important for someone to be aware that they've potentially been exposed and go get tested," Lacuna CEO Dr. Brian Holzer said. "So that they can not only protect themselves but their family."
Lacuna is in the process of hiring at least 100 people to help conduct the contact tracing, Holzer said. After the city announced on May 22 that it had partnered with the company to execute its contact tracing program, Holzer said Lacuna received more than 1,000 applications.
"There are three positions," Holzer said. "The first one is a disease investigator; these will most likely be registered nurses."
The disease investigators will contact people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and provide emotional support.
"And find out who they've been in contact with," Holzer added. "At which point, we will use contact tracers to identify the contacts of the people. These folks will likely not be sick and not aware that they were recently in contact with someone who is positive."
After that, information will be provided about what to do next, and health professionals will also provide daily support. Holzer believes the process will impact lives and the economy.
"To make folks aware, in addition to support the folks that are already positive, could absolutely save lives and could absolutely help in the recovery of our economy," he said.
Meanwhile, Willis doesn't leave home without his personal protective equipment.
"I have a mask in the car and gloves if I need them," he said.
Willis said he would appreciate a phone call if he unknowingly comes in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
"This virus is still out there," Willis added.
Lacuna Health expects to have its 100 new hires in place over the next few weeks. They will all be trained and, after that, the phone calls will start.
Other contact tracing is being done across Kentucky and in Indiana.
Related Stories:
- Louisville-based Lacuna Health to hire between 80 and 100 workers for city's COVID-19 contact tracing efforts
- Kentucky, Indiana ramp up contact tracing in fight against COVID-19
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.