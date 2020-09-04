LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heading into the end of the year, some researchers expect a jump in the COVID-19 death rate.
One model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, says the death toll could double by the end of the year.
The model, which has routinely been adjusted throughout the pandemic as conditions changed, is predicting more than 410,000 deaths by January. But some researchers say wearing a mask could save more than 120,000 lives.
As students head back to college, the biggest increase in cases is in young people.
"There is an uptick in test positivity, particularly among young people, 19-25," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "We really still need to get our arms around this and to suppress these types of surges."
The virus has rattled the economy and millions of jobs have been lost since February. In August,1.4 million jobs were added back.
