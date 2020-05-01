NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — A Kentuckiana nursing home hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic received an unexpected display of support Friday.
Community members surprised residents and staff at Providence - A Diversicare Transitional Care Community with a parade. The front line workers stood outside and waved as supporters drove by, honked their horns and shouted encouraging words from inside vehicles.
"Completely unexpected," said Jesse Ray, an administrator at the nursing home. "We had friends and even other competitors to come out and say thanks and to just kind of give us that motivation to just keep the fight up."
The facility has had at least 70 positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. More than a dozen staff members have contracted the respiratory disease, but one said taking care of the residents is absolutely worth the risk.
"They have lived incredible and unbelievable lives," said Terry Pigue, RN. "We are honored to come in here, knowing that it could be deadly for us. We are willing to make that sacrifice."
Pigue usually works at a facility near Nashville, Tennessee. He volunteered to leave his family for the week to work at the New Albany, Indiana, location. He said the parade means a lot to staff and the residents.
"Just reminds you of how a community can bond together because of these people," he added. "They've made this country what it is, and that's why we do what we do."
