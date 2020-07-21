LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is is now on the list of 31 states with a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Incoming travelers must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to those three states.
The 10 states added Tuesday — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington — increased the total number to 31. Minnesota was removed from the list.
Kentucky is not part of the travel advisory.
The action is an attempt to stem the spread of the virus from states where it is spiking.
The advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in June that out-of-state travelers arriving in New York airports from the list of states face a $2,000 fine and a mandatory quarantine order for failing to fill out personal information on a tracing form that New York will use to help make sure individuals are quarantined.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.