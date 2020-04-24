LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More than 500,000 Indiana residents have filed for unemployment since mid-March, but self-employed Hoosiers have not been able to apply — until now.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development launched a new system Friday to approve applications for people who are self-employed. They have to wait until at least May 8 to get their money.
"As a reminder, these claims will also take about 21 days to administer," said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. "Just because a person filed on May 7 doesn't mean a payment will be coming on May 8."
Indiana has distributed $470 million in unemployment claims to 350,000 people.
To fill out an application, click here.
