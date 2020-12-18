LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overwhelmed by the current number of people who need contact tracing services of some kind, Indiana began using an online option this week to ease the burden.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the program this week that would allow people who have contracted COVID-19 to complete contact tracing online.
Initially, those have COVID-19 in Indiana receive a text message that asks them to call a contact tracer. Now, the person who tests positive will be given the option to complete the tracing online.
"Even if a person only partially completes the online interview, their progress will be saved and can completed over the phone if necessary," Box said.
Currently, Indiana employs about 1,300 contact tracers that have been conducting interviews with people over the phone. However, with around 160,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, tracing was either delayed or insufficient.
Earlier this month, the state department of health revised its contact tracing questions to try and speed up the process. In the past week, Box says the department has cleared 25% more contact tracings.
"We're still seeing improvements as a result of those changes," she said. "We continue to try and increase those numbers and make contact tracing as convenient as possible."
The online program was not out-sourced and will cost the state no additional dollars.
