LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are warning about a growing number of COVID-19 illnesses in parts of Indiana.
New infections and hospitalizations across Indiana are higher than two weeks ago when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to lift most statewide precaution rules.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 1,488 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 129,677 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus. The rolling seven day positivity rate in Indiana is 5.1%. The positivity rate in Floyd County is 5.41%, Clark County is 7.34% and Scott County is 6.49%.
Another 16 people have died from complications of the virus in Indiana bringing the death toll to 3,515 since the pandemic began.
State statistics show that Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a level last recorded in late May. Local health officials say they're worried about Evansville and South Bend area hospitals becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
