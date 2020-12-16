LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana doctor is treating COVID-19 patients and taking care of their pets while they're in the hospital.
Holly Irwin is an ER doctor in Indianapolis, but she also volunteers with a group called SOAR, the Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative.
The organization takes ownership of pets when a person is in crisis. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some people have been hospitalized or have become homeless.
The group has been taking in about 40 to 70 animals a month during the pandemic.
"As a doctor, the reason I do this is because I love to help people," Irwin said. "And I think it just fills a special part of my heart because I love animals so much as well."
Veteran DJ Vickers said the group cared for his dog, Stitch, for two months while he was receiving treatment.
"It's heartwarming. It is enough to, you know, put a little bit of faith back in humanity," he said.
