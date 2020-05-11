LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana now has access to a drug that's known to help patients with COVID-19.
Studies show the drug, called remdesivir, decreases the amount of time coronavirus patients spend in the hospital.
The only problem is that the worldwide supply is running low. Indiana only has about 1,000 doses of the antiviral drug.
At one point, hydroxychloroquine was considered a treatment for COVID-19, but doctors say it's nothing like remdesivir.
"(It) does not have any data showing it actually works, and there's a potential mortality if you take the drug so I wouldn't recommend taking that at all right now," said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief executive physician at Community Health Network, an Indianapolis-based health care system.
Doctors say at this point, remdesivir hasn't show any dangerous side effects.
