LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A positive case of the novel coronavirus in Floyd County, Indiana, has been linked to the Tri County Shrine Club in Clarksville, Indiana, the Clark County Health Department announced Wednesday.
According to health officials, the exposures took place during events on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 10 at the club's facility at 701 Potters Lane. If you attended a function at the club on any of these dates, you may have been exposed, the Clark County Health Department said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should phone your primary care provider, health officials advised.
There are 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, the state health department said Wednesday. Nine new positive cases were confirmed in a news release Wednesday, including the first confirmed positive case in Clark County. The Clark County case is the second person diagnosed who works at Humana in downtown Louisville.
Contact the Indiana State Department of Health via the COVID-19 Call Center at 877-826-0011.
