LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has released a draft of its three-phase plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready. 

According to the draft plan, all paid and unpaid health care workers and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications — including those ages 65 and older — will be the first to receive vaccinations.

Health officials with ISDH said the initial doses of the vaccine, "will likely be distributed in a limited manner with the goal of maximizing vaccine acceptance and public health protection while minimizing waste and inefficiency."

As the vaccine becomes more widely available, Phase 2 of distribution will target those living and working in correctional facilities, group homes or shelters and and other essential workers, such as first responders, teachers, food service workers and more, according to the draft plan. 

The final phase of the plan will make vaccinations available to the general population. 

The plan is subject to change, as it has been submitted to federal health officials for approval. 

