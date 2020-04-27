LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left more people dealing with mental health issues, and the state of Indiana is giving Hoosiers a helping hand.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has launched a new, free mental health resource for Hoosiers dealing with stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday.
Be Well Indiana is a website with information on how to deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health problems for people who are experiencing issues for the first time and those with pre-existing concerns.
The site offers coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, information for helping children and teens with mental health issues and other resources for people suffering from domestic violence and substance use disorders.
The site also offers people a chance to self-monitor their mental health, evaluate whether they need to seek professional help and links to more resources.
The state said the site will adapt to the most pressing mental health needs.
Click here to be redirected to the website.
