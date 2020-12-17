LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some members of the Indiana National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Department of Defense is offering the vaccine to guardsmen who are doing hands-on work on the frontlines. More than 2,000 guardsmen are on active duty during the pandemic, assisting at nursing homes, food banks and with PPE distribution.
Senior Airman Nicole Stephenson has been working at a long-term care facility for months. She is one of about 200 guardsmen that have chosen to get vaccinated.
"My great-grandma is in a long-term care facility, and she has had COVID, and we just haven't been able to see her," Stephenson said. "So I feel for all the patients. I feel for all the families, because my family, and I know how it is and what it feels like."
Indiana and New York are the only two National Guard sites in the country chosen by the Department of Defense to get the vaccine.
The Indiana National Guard said it will continue vaccinating members over the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.