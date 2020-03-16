LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana now has 24 cases of COVID-19, including the first in southern Indiana.
According to a news release from Indiana's health department, the new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (1), Floyd (1), Hendricks (1), Howard (1) and Marion (1).
Officials say the man in Floyd County who recently tested positive visited several places before he was diagnosed, including Caesar's Southern Indiana. He also attended the high school basketball sectionals in Seymour in early March. Health officials were not able to say exactly which games he attended, but do know he attended one on March 7.
The unidentified patient also visited Northside Christian Church and Floyd Central High School before he was diagnosed. Officials say he is now in isolation at a hospital.
The Indiana State Department of Health provides daily updates on the number of cases in the state via its online dashboard: https://www.in.gov/coronavirus.
