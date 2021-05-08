LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 728,811 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,900 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 5.1% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 9,999,600 tests, including repeated tests by individuals, have been reported to the state's department of health since Feb. 26, 2020.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 13 new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 12,943 cases and 191 virus-related deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.8%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 1.9%, reported four new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,653 total cases and 178 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
