LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 125,146 since March.
Five more Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Since March, the state has reported 3,447 deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 57 total deaths and a positivity rate of 5.8% as of Sunday. Floyd County has 1,485 confirmed cases, 64 total deaths related to the respiratory disease and a positivity rate of 4.7% as of Sunday.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
According to a news release, 2,166,366 total COVID-19 tests have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the "COVID-19 Testing Information" tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.