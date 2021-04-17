LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 707,111 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,800 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 5.1% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,330,579 tests have been reported to ISDH. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 17 new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 12,600 cases and 190 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 5.4%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 5%, reported 12 new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,555 total cases and 176 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Indiana Department of Health is also setting up mobile vaccination clinics across the state, including at the Bedford First Assembly of God in Lawrence County, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 20-22.
To date, 2,147,224 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,552,648 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
