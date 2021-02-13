LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 647,657 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 11,700 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 5.7% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,043,854 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,036,554 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 23 new cases Saturday and one more death in which the virus was a contributing factor. In total, the county has reported 11,636 cases and 174 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 8.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.6%, reported 15 new cases of the virus on Saturday and one more death. That brings the county to 7,26 total cases and 158 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 799,639 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 320,575 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.