LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 697,533 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,700 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.8% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,299,121 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,294,837 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 22 new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 12,592 cases and 190 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 6.8%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2%, reported five new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,501 total cases and 175 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 1,954,570 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,379,399 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
