LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,579 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and seven more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's reported cases bring the Indiana's total confirmed infections to 134,981 since the virus was first reported in the state in March. After back-to-back days of record new infections, the state's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 9.3%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
With the new deaths reported Sunday, Indiana's COVID-19 death toll increased to 3,562 since March.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has seen a total of 2,576 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has had 1,591 infections with 65 virus-related deaths.
To date, 1,486,182 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,474,639 on Saturday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
