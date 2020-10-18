LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,629 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state to at least 147,582 infections since March.
Sunday's report followed three consecutive days of record-breaking case totals, including 2,521 new cases on Saturday. As of Sunday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 6.2%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Saturday, 990 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 36.3% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 79.6% of its ventilators are available.
According to ISDH, 19 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,704.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,808 confirmed cases, 17 of which were newly reported Sunday, and 57 deaths. Floyd County has 1,708, 13 of which were reported Sunday, and 65 deaths.
As of Sunday, 1,555,437 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana — up from 1,545,927 on Saturday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
