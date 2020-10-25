LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total infections to at least 162,607 since March.
Sunday marked the fourth day in a row that ISDH has reported more than 2,100 new cases of the virus.
State health officials have confirmed 12 more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, according to ISDH's daily report. To date, 3,894 Hoosiers have died from the virus since March.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has reported 3,031 total confirmed cases and 63 deaths. Floyd County has reported 1,858 total confirmed cases and 68 deaths. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
As of Sunday, 1,629,468 unique individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, up from 1,618,331 on Saturday, according to ISDH. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.