LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 2,565 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 611,039 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 9,300 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell slightly from 10.1% on Saturday to 9.9 % on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 2,900,051 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,890,956 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 54 new cases Sunday for a total of 10,731 cases and 144 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 12.6%, reported 41 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the county to 6,469 confirmed cases and 110 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 434,287 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 98,517 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.