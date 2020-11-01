LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 2,787 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 182,108.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 40 new cases for a total of 3,310, and Floyd County reported 25 new cases for a total of 2,032, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
Twenty-eight more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Since March, the state has reported 4,124 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
The state's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose from 7.9% on Saturday to 8.1 % on Sunday.
To date, 1,709,944 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,699,008 on Saturday. A total of 2,941,037 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
