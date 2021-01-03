LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 3,002 new COVID-19 cases and 56 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Health officials said the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 14.7%.
To date, the Hoosier State has seen 526,071 coronavirus infections and 8,111 deaths related to the respiratory disease, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in the news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 83 new cases Sunday for a total of 8,763 confirmed cases and 113 virus-related deaths. No additional deaths were reported in the county on Sunday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 17.1%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 16.5%, reported 47 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 5,260 and 99 deaths.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state. Health officials said there have been nearly 5.8 million tests administered since late February.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.