LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 3,228 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 590,211 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 8,900 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell slightly from 13.9% on Saturday to 13.6% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 2,831,352 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,819,864 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 92 new cases and one new death Sunday for a total of 10,240 and 130 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 17.1%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 14.4%, reported 54 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the county to 6,150 confirmed cases and 105 deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported in the county Sunday.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, nearly 297,000 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, while nearly 61,000 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible. To find out if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
