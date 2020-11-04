LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 infections continue to spike in Indiana with an additional 3,756 cases reported on Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Health also says an additional 25 people have died from complications of the virus, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 4,224.
A total of 191,764 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 8.7%. The positivity rate in Harrison County is 6.4%, Floyd County is 8.1%, Clark County is at 8.7%, Scott County is at 6.9% and Washington County is at 9.8%.
As of Wednesday, 1,748,496 unique individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana since Feb. 26.
On Monday, health officials said Indiana hospitals were treating 1,867 patients for the virus. That's the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing reports on hospitalizations in the spring.
The state Department of Health continues to offer free drive-thru testing sites in all parts of the state. To find a testing site near you, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
