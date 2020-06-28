LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 362 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 44,930.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said three more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,427. To date, 470,535 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 463,017 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 613 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 357.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
