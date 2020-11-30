LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public health officials in Indiana say 38 more people have died from coronavirus for a total of 5,456 deaths in the state.
The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 5,713 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The overall number of cases in the state is 338,977. Public health officials say there are another 267 people who likely died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.
Results from testing may take a few days to catch up after the labs closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Health officials are concerned there could be a wave of positive cases, after family gatherings.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 23 is 10.8%. In southern Indiana, Washington County is at 16.2%, Scott County is at 15.2%, Clark County is at 10.3%, Floyd County is at 8.4% and Harrison County is at 6.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
