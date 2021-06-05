LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 387 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 746,554 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 13,200 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.1% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,520,815 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,517,652 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported seven new cases and one new virus-related death Saturday. In total, the county has reported 13,155 cases and 193 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.6%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.9%, reported two new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,741 total cases and 179 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,681,559 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 2,574,136 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
