LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 42,423 since the pandemic began.
Five more Hoosiers have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Health Department (ISHD). The state's virus-related death toll has risen to 2,350 since the pandemic began.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," ISHD said in a news release.
To date, 411,920 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 401,802 on Saturday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 592 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 344. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.