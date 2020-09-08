LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 100,780.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 12 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,156.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, Indiana's seven-day average positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 7.3 %, according to ISDH.
To date, 1,150,863 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,146,572 on Monday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,892 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,156.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.