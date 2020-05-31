LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 34,574.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,967.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the department said in a news release.
To date, 261,546 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 256,395 on Saturday. To find a testing location near you, click here.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 504 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 318.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, click here.
