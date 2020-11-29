LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 4,335 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state to 333,312 total infections since the pandemic began, according to a news release from the state's department of health.
An additional 24 Hoosiers who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said Sunday in a news release. Since COVID-19 was first reported in the state, health officials have confirmed 5,418 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 43 new cases for a total of 5,404 and 78 deaths. Floyd County reported 24 new cases for a total of 3,349 and 78 deaths. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
