LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,689 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 210,374 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 36 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,383.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 64 new cases for a total of 3,689 confirmed cases and 68 deaths. Floyd County reported 39 new cases for a total of 2,269 confirmed cases and 72 deaths.
To date, 1,809,940 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,794,398 on Saturday.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
