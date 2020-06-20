LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 42,061.
The Indiana State Health Department said 19 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,346. To date, 401,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 392,887 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 589 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 344.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
