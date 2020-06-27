LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 44,575.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 21 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,424. To date, 463,017 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 453,890 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 613 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 357.
To see the number of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
