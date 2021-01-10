LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 5,127 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 18 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's report brings the Indiana's total confirmed infections to 563,653 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). A total of 8,613 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 16.3% as of Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. To date, 2,752,524 unique tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,738,914 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 124 new cases Sunday for a total of 9,614 infections and 122 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported in the county on Sunday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 21.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 15.2%, reported 81 new cases Sunday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 5,765 and 104 deaths.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
