LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has reported 5,606 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.
The Indiana Department of Public Health announced Monday that there have been 300,913 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll is 5,067.
Nearly 4 million tests have been administered in the state, if you count unique and repeat tests since Feb. 26.
Indiana's weekly positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 16 is at 11.6%. In southern Indiana, Clark County has a 12% positivity, Floyd County 9.2%, Harrison County 8.2% and Scott County 11.6%.
Gov. Eric Holcomb reinstated crowd limits last week and has appealed for people to abide by the statewide mask mandate as steep increases in COVID-19 patients are straining hospitals around the state
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
