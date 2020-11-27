LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials said on Friday that an additional 5,700 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 324,537 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.
The Indiana Department of Health said another 33 people died from complications of the coronavirus bringing the death toll in Indiana to 5,328, since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials will likely announce a big jump in numbers after the holiday weekend, since many labs and testing sites were closed over Thanksgiving.
Indiana's statewide positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 20 is 11.1%. In southern Indiana, Scott County and Washington County are both at 14.9%, Clark County is at 11%, Floyd County is at 8.3% and Harrison County is at 7.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.