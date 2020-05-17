LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 27,778.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,607.
"Another 144 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total," ISHD said in a news release. "Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days."
To date, 177,243 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 171,358 on Saturday, May 17.
Marion County has the most new cases with 154, followed by Lake County with 32 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 406 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 297.
