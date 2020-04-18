LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 529 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 10,641.
The Indiana State Health Department said 26 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 545. To date, 56,873 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 54,785 on Friday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 123, followed by Hamilton County with 25 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 160 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 137.
